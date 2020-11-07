Devadula LIS to irrigate 1.5 L acres in erstwhile Warangal: Ministers

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said irrigation water should be supplied to the 1.5 lakh acres of the erstwhile Warangal district from the J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme (JCDLIS) immediately.

During a review meeting held at the Haritha Kakatiya Hotel in Hanamkonda on Friday, Errabelli said the government aims at providing irrigation water to the region through the Devadula project. He said the land acquisition required to meet the target should be completed. “The plan is to supply water to every acre, even in remotest of areas, and if any problem arises, we will bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister immediately. The farmers will see a great change as they will now get water from different projects — the KLIS and J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rathod said the Devadula LIS aims at irrigating about six lakh acres in Telangana. She said 4.5 lakh acres have been irrigated and 1.5 lakh acres are remaining, which will get water from the Devadula project. She alleged that the past governments have neglected irrigation projects, but KCR has redesigned and allocated maximum funds to these. She said Godavari passes through Mulugu, yet the people have been facing shortage. The interlinked water bodies of Laknavaram lake should also be supplied with water, Rathod said.The Ministers, MLAs, MPs and officials visited the Uppugal reservoir at Station Ghanpur constituency and inspected the ongoing works.