Hunt for 30 BJP workers intensified in Telangana

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The district police have identified as many as 30 persons who, reportedly, ‘robbed’ Rs 12.80 lakh of the total Rs 18.67 lakh the cops had seized from the residence of Dubbaka BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao’s relative recently.

A week ago, Siddipet Commissioner of Police (CP) Joel Davis had issued a statement saying that they are on the hunt for those saffron party workers who looted the money from the custody of the cops.

The officials are now busy inspecting the video footage from the scene to identify all those who were involved in the ‘crime’.

According to sources, the police officials have, so far, identified 30 persons and took five persons into custody for their alleged involvement in the crime. They have also recovered Rs 33,000 from the possession of the arrested persons.