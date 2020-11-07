Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy slams ZC over flood relief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, on Friday, slammed Malkajgiri Zonal Commissioner (ZC) for not informing the local elected representatives, including him, of the distribution of flood relief.

He, along with Congress party cadre, staged a dharna at the Zonal Commissioner office, demanding that proper compensation be provided to thousands of flood victims. They also wanted the government to initiate criminal proceedings against the persons who allegedly misappropriated funds.

The Malkajgiri parliamentarian submitted a bundle of applications from the region to the Zonal Commissioner.

“Why aren’t criminal cases being filed against those who distributed money to non-flood victims? Why didn’t you (ZC) call the Deputy Commissioner, who was responsible for this? I have 50 videos of TRS cadre distributing money to people who are not the real beneficiaries. How many cases will you file based on this information,” Revanth asked.