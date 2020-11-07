STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Task Force cops bust two cricket betting gangs in Hanamkonda

The Task Force police busted two cricket betting gangs in Hanamkonda, while the miscreants were placing bets over the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, on Thursday night.

Betting

Image of betting used for representation. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Task Force police busted two cricket betting gangs in Hanamkonda, while the miscreants were placing bets over the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, on Thursday night. It was during a raid they carried out at the residence of a person named Neerella Pramod in Gudi Bandala Colony under Hanamkonda police station limits, that the task force cops busted the gangs. They also took four persons — Neerella Pramod, Polamena Prakash, Pittala Prashant and Konda Murali — into custody. Hanamkonda SI Nandiram Naik informed the media that the sleuths have seized Rs 31,000 in cash and four smartphones, which were used to place the bets, from the possession of the accused persons. 

Homeguards held

In a similar incident that happened on the same night, the police arrested two persons, Gade Amar and Md Munawar who work as homeguards in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) office, while they were placing bets on the Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals match, in Warangal city. Rs 15,000 in cash and two mobile phones were seized from their possession.

