Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to hold mid-term Budget review today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is expected to take some severe austerity measures in the coming months as the Budget 2020-21 estimates have fallen short because of the lockdown, which has hit the State government’s revenue badly.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will conduct a mid-term review of the Budget on Saturday. As the Central government’s revenues have also been affected, the State has not been receiving its due share in Central taxes. Due to this, the State government has decided to have a mid-term review of the Budget. Rao will hold the meeting with Finance officials on Saturday and discuss the income and expenditure and also the measures to be taken for judicious spending.

On Sunday, he is expected to conduct another crucial meeting with Ministers and Secretaries of various departments. Based on the outcome of the meeting with Finance officials on Saturday, the Chief Minister is expected to take some firm decision on spending.

Even if CM KCR announces austerity measures, welfare schemes for the farmers such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima will continue. The State will not stop disbursement of Aasara pensions and free power supply. Other capital works and unnecessary expenditure may be cut. It may be recalled that upto first six months of this financial year, the revenue receipts were just 26.51 per cent and the debts were 78.30 per cent against the Budget estimates.

Yadadri temple works review

The Chief Minister will review on Saturday the Yadadri temple renovation works. Officials of Yadadri Temple Development Authority and others will attend the review meeting