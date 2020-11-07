Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao to inaugurate C&D plant at Jeedimetla

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To address the problem of construction and demolition waste generated in the city, the C&D plant to be constructed in Jeedimetla on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode will be inaugurated by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on November 7.

The project aims to manage all the C&D waste generated in and around Hyderabad, and process it in a scientific way, and to make eco-friendly products out of it. For instance, recycled aggregates and manufactured sand can be used in non-structural building materials, for paving products, in PCC for road making, etc.

‘Wet process’ technology has been adopted for the project. The plant has a capacity of 500 tonnes per day, and is equipped with specialised segregation system, debris handling system, multiple screening system, material washing and water management system.

GHMC provided land for development of the facility, which will come up in 15 acres at Jeedimetla, Gajularamaram village.