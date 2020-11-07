STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana must revise guidelines on clinical protocol: Doctors

The studies on the drugs have show effectiveness, even though ICMR in the past has given no definitive go-ahead for the same.

Published: 07th November 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recent studies from AIIMS Bhubaneswar exploring the effectiveness of the drug Ivermectin as prophylaxis (treatment given or action taken to prevent a disease) has once again mooted the discussion on the need for Telangana to come up with a detailed guideline on drug use and clinical protocols to avoid Covid-19 infection among Healthcare Workers (HCW). 

The studies on the drugs have show effectiveness, even though ICMR in the past has given no definitive go-ahead for the same. Healthcare workers note that the government must set up expert committees and launch studies to revise the guidelines. 

“Pertaining to this particular drug Ivermectin, already States like UP have issued guidelines for it to be used among HCWs in their State. Telangana must also make an attempt to prescribe it,” said Dr Mahesh Kumar from the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association. 

As per the study from AIIMS, two doses of Ivermectin given 72 hours apart was associated with a 73 per cent reduction in Covid-19 infection for the following month.Presently, the Telangana government is giving HCQ drug as prophylaxis, based on ICMR’s recommendations. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated it has no significant effect to prevent Covid. Meanwhile, certain healthcare workers are themselves taking the drug as prophylaxis as it is easily available and with little side effects. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Healthcare Workers Ivermectin AIIMS Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp