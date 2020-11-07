Telangana must revise guidelines on clinical protocol: Doctors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recent studies from AIIMS Bhubaneswar exploring the effectiveness of the drug Ivermectin as prophylaxis (treatment given or action taken to prevent a disease) has once again mooted the discussion on the need for Telangana to come up with a detailed guideline on drug use and clinical protocols to avoid Covid-19 infection among Healthcare Workers (HCW).

The studies on the drugs have show effectiveness, even though ICMR in the past has given no definitive go-ahead for the same. Healthcare workers note that the government must set up expert committees and launch studies to revise the guidelines.

“Pertaining to this particular drug Ivermectin, already States like UP have issued guidelines for it to be used among HCWs in their State. Telangana must also make an attempt to prescribe it,” said Dr Mahesh Kumar from the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association.

As per the study from AIIMS, two doses of Ivermectin given 72 hours apart was associated with a 73 per cent reduction in Covid-19 infection for the following month.Presently, the Telangana government is giving HCQ drug as prophylaxis, based on ICMR’s recommendations. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated it has no significant effect to prevent Covid. Meanwhile, certain healthcare workers are themselves taking the drug as prophylaxis as it is easily available and with little side effects.