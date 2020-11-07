STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana records 1,602 fresh Covid cases, four deaths

The State also recorded four new deaths, taking the toll to 1,366.

Published: 07th November 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

A health worker shows samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ VIJAYAWADA/ T’PURAM/ CHENNAI: Telangana recorded 1,602 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the Statewide tally to 2.47 lakh. The State also recorded four new deaths, taking the toll to 1,366. Daily recoveries have fallen in comparison to new case detections. On Thursday, only 982 individuals were discharged. 

Tally crosses 8.38 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh
With Andhra Pradesh testing 79,601 Covid-19 samples in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the total number of Covid confirmatory tests conducted so far has climbed to 85 lakh. Another 2,410 fresh cases emerged on the day, taking the aggregate past the 8.38 lakh-mark.

7,002 new cases, 7,854 recoveries in Kerala
A total of 7,002 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Kerala on Friday, while 7,854 patients recovered. The new patients included 66 healthcare workers. 

Madras HC Chief Justice Amreshwar Sahi tests +ve
Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 2,370 fresh cases and 27 deaths on Friday. It tested 80,786 samples and 79,985 people on the same day. 

