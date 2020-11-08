Three held for possessing, smuggling ganja oil

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In a major hunt, the Excise officials seized a huge quantity of ganja oil from various parts of the district and arrested three persons for illegally possessing and smuggling it, on Saturday. Speaking to the media here, Excise Deputy Commissioner KAB Sharma said that the cops also seized `1.10 lakh in cash, a Maruti Suzuki car and a TVS moped from the possession of the accused persons.

“On receiving information that some miscreants were smuggling ganja oil in a car, the excise officials acted immediately. As per the tip-off the car carrying the ganja oil was, at that time, parked at the Tirumala estate venture near Sangareddy. The excise cops, under the aegis of Assistant Excise Superintendent D Gayathri, reached the spot, intercepted the vehicle and raided it.

During the search, the officials seized hashish oil packed in two plastic bottles and arrested the driver of the car, Jayanth Patel. Based on information gathered from Jayanth Patel, the excise officials conducted raids at the residences of two persons — Bonthu Nagababu and T Ganapathi — at Vidyanagar of Chandanagar area in Rangareddy district and seized 70 bottles of liquid ganja weighing around 11.5 kg. Sharma informed the media that all three have been remanded.