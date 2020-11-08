60% builders avail Covid Line of Credit from SBI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as, 60% builders have availed for Covid Line of Credit (LoC) from the State Bank of India, Telangana. “The issues arising because of Covid has been addressed to a large extent by extending relief measures such as moratorium on EMIs, charging of simple interest during the moratorium, extending an emergency LoC, and extending the period of repayments,” said OP Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI Hyderabad Circle, who attended a meeting with Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) on Saturday.