Ahead of polls, GHMC publishes ward-wise draft electoral rolls

Published: 08th November 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 11:40 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has published the ward-wise draft photo electoral rolls and has displayed the same for verification by the general public at various designated places, mainly at GHMC circle offices, ward offices, tahsildar offices and RDO offices, as per the jurisdiction of the wards.

As per the notification and schedule issued by the Telangana State Election Commission, all the persons authorised and deputy municipal commissioners of the 30 GHMC circles prepared and published the ward-wise draft electoral rolls on Saturday, in Form-1, at the aforementioned offices. Meanwhile, all recognised national and State political parties have been given a copy of the ward-wise draft electoral roll, for their information, as per the directions of the TSEC.

Further, a copy of the electoral roll has also been published in the SEC website (https://tsec.gov.in). GHMC has requested all the stake holders to verify their names in the draft electoral rolls and has requested to file their claims, if any, (like if their names are not found in the electoral roll) in Form-6 to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the Assembly Constituency concerned.

All voters can file claims in Form-6 till the date mentioned by the TSEC. As per the draft rolls, the total electorates in 150 wards are about 74,04,017. Of them, 38,56,617 are men, 35,46,731 are women and 669 are other voters.

