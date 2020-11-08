STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K Chandrasekhar Rao blasts Centre over flood relief

Says Union govt failed to release even a single rupee to Telangana towards flood relief.

Published: 08th November 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday came down heavily on the Central government for not providing funds required to take up flood relief operations in Hyderabad. During a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, when the Finance Department officials informed Rao that they did not receive any funds for flood relief work, he said: “It has been proved, once again, that the Centre makes empty promises and does not take any action.

Despite heavy losses incurred by the State due to heavy rains and floods, the Centre has failed to release even a single rupee towards assistance for flood relief operations. Its attitude has been exposed. It is highly deplorable as the Centre has failed to extend help to Hyderabad, which suffered heavy losses”. The heavy rains in October had caused widespread damage in Hyderabad and massive crop loss across Telangana. Primary estimates put the loss due to the rains at `5,000 crore.

Rao had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 15, seeking `1,350 crore as immediate Central financial assistance. A Central team had also visited the State to asses the damage. Despite this, the expected financial assistance from the Centre was not received, the officials informed the CM. It may be recalled that Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy last week had announced that the Centre would release `224.5 crore as an immediate measure to the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for flood relief and crop loss compensation.

Estimates put loss due to rains at Rs 5,000 crore

The heavy rains in October had caused widespread damage in Hyderabad and massive crop loss across Telangana. Primary estimates put the loss due to the rains at `5,000 crore. Rao had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 15, seeking `1,350 crore as immediate Central assistance

Comments

