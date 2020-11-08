STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Locals protest as drunk sub-inspector raids homes

Liquor is being transported to the shops from Maharashtra by crossing the Penganga and Pranahitha rivers.

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Tribals blocked vehicles of excise officials near Kumrambheem Chowrastha in Lendiguda village of Jainoor mandal, alleging that the excise sub-inspector had visited the village under the influence of alcohol and searched houses of residents to look for liquor. They demanded a case to be filed against the excise subinspector. Belt shops have increased in the district, and as officials are collecting bribes from their owners, they are not taking any action on them.

Liquor is being transported to the shops from Maharashtra by crossing the Penganga and Pranahitha rivers. Excise sub-inspector Narahari Chary and his team, on Saturday, conducted raids on the house of At t r am Ra j u i n Lendiguda, but did not find any liquor. Following the raid, the tribals blocked the official’s vehicle and alleged that the sub-inspector was under the influence of alcohol, and demanded to conduct a breath analyser test on him.

The police visited the spot to control the mob. At Jainoor police station, the police conducted a breath analyser test on Chary, which showed that he had consumed liquor. Jainoor sub-inspector Tirupathiis investigating the case on the basis of complaints by Attram Raju and others. However, no case has been filed yet. At few places in Sirpur U, Jainoor and Lingapoor mandals, complaints on illegal liquor being sold have been submitted to excise officials. But locals claim that the shops remain open by giving bribes.

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

