Man tries to strangle two daughters in Siddipet dist

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : A man tried to strangle his two daughters but was foiled in his attempt by the police at Chittapur village in Dubbakka mandal on Saturday. The police responded on time and saved the children, who were later shifted to Siddipet government hospital. They had suffered minor injuries. The accused, Nizam Dered Mohammad, is from Maharashtra and lives with his wife and children at Mothe village of Dubbaka mandal.

On Saturday, Mohammad’s wife Zamreen and son Fayaz went out for some work. Mohammad then locked the front door and threatened to strangle his two daughters. Locals immediately informed Bhupally police, and SI Sardar, along with constables, reached the spot. As Mohammad continued to threaten to kill the children, a constable removed tiles from the roof of the house and jumped inside, while two other constables broke down the door and entered the house.

Siddipet municipal chariman K Rajanarsu visits the

children who were rescued from their father, at a

hospital on Saturday

By this time, Mohammad had already attacked his six-yearold daughter Alina, and was trying to strangle her older sister Anjayan when the police stopped him and tried to snatch his knife. In the scuffle, constable B Raju’s hand was injured. The police shifted the girls to Siddipet government hospital in an ambulance and their condition is said to be stable. Cops have registered a case and have taken accused into custody. The CI said the accused has two wives and works as a butcher, and used the same knife to attack the cops that he uses to chop mutton.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He said the government would ensure that the girls get good treatment. He directed the police to take strict action against the accused, which would send a strong message to the society. He also directed the Police Commissioner to provide protection to the children. The Minister lauded the police for reaching the victims’ homes on time and rescuing them.