‘Mana Hyderabad, Mana BJP’ is saffron party slogan

In view of the upcoming GHMC elections, the BJP State office bearers meeting was held at the party’s headquarters here on Saturday.

Published: 08th November 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, along with Union Minister G KishanReddy, at the State office bearers meeting in Hyderabad | RV K Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ NIZAMABAD: In view of the upcoming GHMC elections, the BJP State office bearers meeting was held at the party’s headquarters here on Saturday. The saffron party has decided to go for polls with the slogan “Mana Hyderabad, Mana BJP” (Our Hyderabad, Our BJP). Party leaders said the BJP aims to bag Hyderabad Mayor’s post to provide basic amenities to the public. While the TRS government had assured 2BHK houses to the poor, lakhs of people were still waiting, said BJP general secretary Premendar Reddy.

Stating that the BJP will fight against the irregularities in distribution of flood relief, Premendar said, “The Chief Minister assured that he would develop Hyderabad like Dallas, New York, London. But in reality, one has to travel by a boat when it rains.” The plight of unemployed youth and distressed farmers will also be highlighted. The meeting was attended by senior BJP leader and Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy, State president Bandi Sanjay, BJP vicepresident DK Aruna, K Laxman and G Vivek.

Arvind slams TS govt

Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri, on Saturday, alleged that State government has failed in all fronts. He claimed that the TRS government is unable to give even an extra rupee, than what is being provided by the Centre, as minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers. He made these statements while addressing the media in Nizamabad town on Saturday.

