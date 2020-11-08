MAUD Minister pats GHMC for HUDCO award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao congratulated the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department and GHMC on getting an award from Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) for Kollur II- 2BHK Dignity Housing towards improving the living environment. The award was given under the theme ‘’Housing, Urban Poverty and Infrastructure’’. ‘’Delighted that HUDCO has recognised the GHMC’s 2BHK Dignity Housing as a best practice in urban Housing,’’ he tweeted.