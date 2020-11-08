Petition challenging govt decision on RERA admitted

By Express News Service

Adivision bench of the Telangana High Court admitted a petition challenging the Telangana State Real Estate Regulation and Development Rules, 2017, by which the government has exempted certain establishment from the purview of RERA Act, 2016. The bench issued notices to the State and Central governments to respond to the petition filed by MVA Chandrasekhar and another person, against the government’s decision to exclude such projects for which building permissions were approved prior to January 1, 2017.

When the matter came up for hearing before the bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, the petitioners’ counsel K Lakshmi Narasimha pointed out that the RERA Act was a Central Act which comes under concurrent list, and the Act applies to all the establishments which includes both present and the past.

As per the Act, the power is granted to the State governments to frame Rules in accordance with the Act in order to carry on the purposes of the subject Act. The Telangana government has framed the RERA Rules and it has made applicable the said Act only to those projects which were approved after the year 2017 and not before. Due to the action of the State government many of the developers and builders, who got permission prior to 2017 have complained that the Act does not apply to them.

Thus the protection given to the buyers does not exist for them, he argued. After hearing the case, the bench admitted the petition and issued notices to the governments concerned to respond on the issue and posted the matter to December 4 for further hearing.