Renovated Yadadri temple to open soon

HYDERABAD: Plans are afoot to reopen the renovated Yadadri temple in next two to three months. At a review at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to expedite the renovation works so as to reopen the main temple in next two to three months. Rao said that devotees across the world were eagerly awaiting the reopening. “Expedite the works as the State government is releasing required funds,” Rao directed officials. The CM wanted officials to use the services of expert sculptors, who worked on the Aksharadham and Ayodhya temples.