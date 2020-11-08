STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana rains: Minister K T Rama Rao slams Centre for not extending financial assistance 

Rama Rao alleged that PM Modi had not responded to the letter written by Telangana CM requesting release of Rs 1,350 crore as immediate assistance for relief measures.

Published: 08th November 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao

By PTI

HYDERABAD: TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday hit out at the NDA government at the Centre for allegedly not providing financial assistance to the state, which was hit by one of the worst floods following heavy downpour in over a century.

Rama Rao, also the Municipal Administration Minister alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not responded to the letter written by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao requesting release of Rs 1,350 crore as immediate assistance for relief measures in view of the huge loss caused by the rains and floods.

However, the Prime Minister had immediately extended financial support to Karnataka, he claimed.

Addressing a press conference here, Rama Rao also accused both BJP and Congress leaders of indulging in 'cheap politics' over flood relief works in Hyderabad and resorting to mud- slinging against the TRS government.

KTR, as Rama Rao is also referred to, said so far the Telangana government gave financial aid to over 4.3 lakh affected families in and around Hyderabad.

On October 15, the Telangana Chief Minister had written to Modi that preliminary estimates had pegged the losses at Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 1,350 crore was sought from the Centre as an immediate assistance towards the flood relief.

"The Prime Minister responded immediately by sanctioning relief and released funds to Karnataka which witnessed floods recently and similarly he released funds for Gujarat.

Is it not the responsibility of the Prime Minister and the central government to respond when Hyderabad suffered heavy losses?" Rama Rao questioned.

"There are four MPs and a Union Minister (of BJP from Telangana). But, they could not get single rupee assistance from the Centre and you are now criticising us," he said.

Reacting to Rama Rao's charges, senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Centre had written to Telangana government thrice seeking a comprehensive report on the losses caused by rains and floods, but it did not file any report.

"Without giving any report the TRS government is making accusations against us," Reddy said.

At least 50 people died in the torrential rains and flash floods in Telangana last month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana rains KT Rama Rao financial assistance Centre financial assistance
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp