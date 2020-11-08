Telangana rains: Minister K T Rama Rao slams Centre for not extending financial assistance 

By PTI

HYDERABAD: TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday hit out at the NDA government at the Centre for allegedly not providing financial assistance to the state, which was hit by one of the worst floods following heavy downpour in over a century.

Rama Rao, also the Municipal Administration Minister alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not responded to the letter written by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao requesting release of Rs 1,350 crore as immediate assistance for relief measures in view of the huge loss caused by the rains and floods.

However, the Prime Minister had immediately extended financial support to Karnataka, he claimed.

Addressing a press conference here, Rama Rao also accused both BJP and Congress leaders of indulging in 'cheap politics' over flood relief works in Hyderabad and resorting to mud- slinging against the TRS government.

KTR, as Rama Rao is also referred to, said so far the Telangana government gave financial aid to over 4.3 lakh affected families in and around Hyderabad.

On October 15, the Telangana Chief Minister had written to Modi that preliminary estimates had pegged the losses at Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 1,350 crore was sought from the Centre as an immediate assistance towards the flood relief.

"The Prime Minister responded immediately by sanctioning relief and released funds to Karnataka which witnessed floods recently and similarly he released funds for Gujarat.

Is it not the responsibility of the Prime Minister and the central government to respond when Hyderabad suffered heavy losses?" Rama Rao questioned.

"There are four MPs and a Union Minister (of BJP from Telangana). But, they could not get single rupee assistance from the Centre and you are now criticising us," he said.

Reacting to Rama Rao's charges, senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Centre had written to Telangana government thrice seeking a comprehensive report on the losses caused by rains and floods, but it did not file any report.

"Without giving any report the TRS government is making accusations against us," Reddy said.

At least 50 people died in the torrential rains and flash floods in Telangana last month.