Telangana records 1,607 new Covid-19 cases, six deaths

Telangana recorded 1,607 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the State’s tally to 2,48,937.

Published: 08th November 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA/ T’PURAM/ CHENNAI: Telangana recorded 1,607 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the State’s tally to 2,48,937. The State also recorded six deaths and 937 discharges on the day, taking the toll to 1,372 and number of active cases to 19,936.

AP records 2,747 recoveries

Andhra Pradesh recorded 2,367 new cases on Saturday, taking the tally past the 8.40 lakh mark. The number of recoveries were much higher than the number of new cases, keeping the active cases just over 21,000.

Kerala Guv tests positive

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan tested positive for Covid- 19. The governor who returned after a Delhi trip on Friday was subjected to the RT-PCR test on Saturday. Meanwhile, the State recorded 7,201 new cases and 7,120 recoveries on the day. The daily test positivity rate continues to hover around the 11 per cent mark.

