STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana announces reopening film theatres; to allot land for setting up sprawling film city

CM KCR, who was speaking in a meeting when top Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna called on him, said about 10 lakh people in the state depended on the film industry directly or indirectly.

Published: 08th November 2020 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that cinema theatres can reopen in view of the ongoing Unlock process, even as he said a film city on par with international standards would be set up on the city outskirts.

Rao, who was speaking in a meeting when top Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna called on him, said about 10 lakh people in the state depended on the film industry directly or indirectly and they have lost their livelihood due to COVID-19 -induced cancellation of shootings and closure of theatres.

Observing that COVID-19 recovery rate in the state was 91.88 per cent, he said theatres can be reopened and film shootings resume as per COVID-19 norms, according to an official release.

Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna said film shootings have been resumed as per the permission given earlier.

Rao said the state government would allot 1,500 to 2,000 acres of land for the film city project.

Rao instructed that a delegation of officials and film personalities should visit the film city in Bulgaria and prepare plans for the proposed film city in Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna donated Rs one crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively fo the CM Relief Fund towards the recent heavy rains and flood relief works on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp