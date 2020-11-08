STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPCC chief criticises PM Modi for not speaking on Hathras case

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) staged a protest against the atrocities on women and Dalits in the country at Darnachowk on Saturday.

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) staged a protest against the atrocities on women and Dalits in the country at Darnachowk on Saturday. Speaking at the protest, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised the BJP-led Central government and Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras rape incident. “It was an inhuman act, the perpetrators cut her tongue and fractured her spine, and the UP government burnt the body without giving any information to the family,” he said and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking on the issue.

Referring to the Rohit Vemula incident, the Nalgonda MP said that the government had reduced the financial support to Dalit students. After the formation of Telangana, all sections of the State have been deceived by the TRS government, but women and Dalits have suffered the most, he said. AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar said that ever since BJP came into power, the atrocities against Dalits and women have been increased.

It is very unfortunate that such atrocities are being reported from Telangana also, he said and added that every Dalit should fight to end the Kalvakuntla family rule. Senior Congress leader Dr Geeta Reddy alleged that the State government was diverting the funds allocated for SC/ ST sub-plan. She said that Malas and Madigas in the State should unite to teach a lesson to the Chief Minister.

