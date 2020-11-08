STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TS govt files counter affidavit in TV studio case

The value of the subject land as per Shankarpally Sub- Registrar is Rs 20 lakh per acre.

Published: 08th November 2020 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Telangana government told the State High Court that it has issued GO 75 in June last year to alienate five acres of land at `5 lakh per acre to film producer and director N Shankar, to set up a TV and film studio, keeping in view the earlier alienations given to Padmalaya and Annapurna studios. The value of the subject land as per Shankarpally Sub- Registrar is `20 lakh per acre.

Commenting on the market value of the land in the surrounding area which is `25 crore per acre, the government officials said it was only notional and the value depends on the location of the site and other factors, it noted. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar filed a counter affidavit before the court dealing with the PIL filed by a person named J Shankar from Karimnagar seeking to suspend the GO issued for alienation of the land situated in survey number 96 at Mokilla village in RR district.

The government submitted that Shankar, in his representation seeking allotment of land at a nominal rate, stated that the initial investment for proposed TV and film studio would be `50 crore. He also assured direct employment to 100 permanent employees and indirect employement to 200 persons on temporary basis. In the light of recommendation of the State Film Development Corporation Limited, the State Cabinet took the decision to alienate the subject land to Shankar, it added. Matter will come up for hearing on Nov 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp