TS govt files counter affidavit in TV studio case

By Express News Service

The Telangana government told the State High Court that it has issued GO 75 in June last year to alienate five acres of land at `5 lakh per acre to film producer and director N Shankar, to set up a TV and film studio, keeping in view the earlier alienations given to Padmalaya and Annapurna studios. The value of the subject land as per Shankarpally Sub- Registrar is `20 lakh per acre.

Commenting on the market value of the land in the surrounding area which is `25 crore per acre, the government officials said it was only notional and the value depends on the location of the site and other factors, it noted. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar filed a counter affidavit before the court dealing with the PIL filed by a person named J Shankar from Karimnagar seeking to suspend the GO issued for alienation of the land situated in survey number 96 at Mokilla village in RR district.

The government submitted that Shankar, in his representation seeking allotment of land at a nominal rate, stated that the initial investment for proposed TV and film studio would be `50 crore. He also assured direct employment to 100 permanent employees and indirect employement to 200 persons on temporary basis. In the light of recommendation of the State Film Development Corporation Limited, the State Cabinet took the decision to alienate the subject land to Shankar, it added. Matter will come up for hearing on Nov 18.