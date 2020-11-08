STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tweet sets off double-decker bus nostalgia

The buses were discontinued for a variety of reasons, including high maintenance costs, supply of the buses and their parts, and bad vehicular security.

Published: 08th November 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

double decker bus

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao took a trip down the memory lane on Saturday morning when he tweeted a picture of Hyderabad’s iconic green double decker buses and recalled how he took these buses to school, St George’s Grammar School in Abids. He further requested Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar to look into the possibility of resuming these iconic buses. Puvvada responded positively and said he would look into the revival of these buses. However, this also sparked a reminiscing game online, as many scholars and eminent personalities started sharing their stories of travelling in these iconic buses, that were last seen around 2004.

Discontinued for a variety of reasons

The buses were discontinued for a variety of reasons, including high maintenance costs, supply of the buses and their parts, and bad vehicular security. But many people feel that a handful of these buses can be reintroduced as tourist buses to keep history alive. Speaking to Express, Raunaq Yar Khan, great grandson of Sixth Nizam Mir Mahbub Ali Khan, said, “These iconic buses used to be a part of the Nizam’s Railways, before they were taken up by APSRTC, as the last mile extension to connect railway passengers to different parts of the city.

I regret not getting my hands on one of these iconic buses when they were discontinued.” “These buses were literally ripped apart, and sold off as metal scrap. If these buses are restarted, I would love to purchase a couple of them and run them not-for-profit but just to keep the historical evidence alive,” he added.

On the same lines, Iqbal Patni, a seventh generation Hyderabadi writer, said, “These buses should definitely make a comeback. I remember as a kid, I would climb onto these buses with friends. The view of the city was beautiful from the top floor of the bus. These buses should be make a comeback. They can be modernised with audio equipment and used for plying between all the tourist destinations across the city, as is done in western countries.”

