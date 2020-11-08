Virtual Lok Adalat held, 5,469 cases settled

By Express News Service

Pursuant to the directions of National Legal Services Authority, the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) on Saturday organised the first ever virtual Lok Adalat in the State. As many as 5,469 pending cases and 39 pre-litigation cases were settled (upto 5 pm) in all districts and an amount of `20.80 crore was awarded as compensation to the parties concerned of the above settled cases. Virtual Lok Adalat was also organised by the High Court Legal Services Committee for settlement of various pending cases.

According to Telangana State Legal Services Authority member secretary G Anupama Chakravarthy, High Court Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, who is also the patron-in-chief of TSLSA, HC judges MS Ramachandra Rao, TSLSA executive chairman, and Judge P Naveen Rao, chairman, coordinated with all the DLSA and organised the virtual Lok Adalat to settle both pre-litigation and pending cases. As for the virtual Lok Adalat bench presided by the High Court judge P Naveen Rao, around 105 cases were settled and an amount of `2.74 crore was awarded as compensation to 367 persons.