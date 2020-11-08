Water Board to restore 20K uneven manholes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director, M Dana Kishore, has directed the officials concerned to immediately level all those uneven manholes which are found above or below the road level.

During a review meeting with the Water Board officials at the head office in Khairatabad on Saturday, Dana Kishore pointed out that they have identified nearly 20,000 uneven manholes on the roads under GHMC limits. He also mentioned that `16 crore has been sanctioned by the authorities to level these manholes to the road surface level for smooth journey of commuters.

He also instructed the officials to set up barricades around the manholes while carrying out repair works on them. The waste generated during the repair works should be removed immediately, he added. Dana Kishore has also advised the officials to carry out the works only during night time, with the coordination of traffic cops, so that it won’t cause any inconvenience to the citizens. He directed the officials to complete the works by the third week of this month.