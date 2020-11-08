STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weaving with nature

Taking the intricate art of weaving up a notch, a 31-yearold powerloom worker from Sircilla has spun a five-metrelong saree using lotus threads and silk yarn.

Published: 08th November 2020 09:37 AM

Nalla Vijay with the saree he weaved using lotus threads and silk.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Taking the intricate art of weaving up a notch, a 31-year old power loom worker from Sircilla has spun a five-metrelong saree using lotus threads and silk yarn. Laying out his creation before the media on Saturday, weaver Nalla Vijay said he pulled out threads from locally- available lotus flowers for the saree. “I weaved the lotus threads with silk to produce the fabric,” he added. Vijay is famous for his creative ways of weaving. Previously, he had produced a silk saree that could be folded and fit into a matchbox, and another one that could seamlessly pass through the eye of a needle.

He is also known for weaving a shawl using threads from bananas, which he had presented to MAUD Minister and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao earlier. “I made the saree using lotus threads because I wanted to bring recognition to Sircilla, and its glorious weaving sector,” Vijay said.

He added that he learnt how to pull out threads from lotuses on YouTube channels “If the government is encouraging, I will be able to induce more creativity in the power loom sector.

The lotusthread saree may be the firstof- its-kind in the State,” he claimed. It may be recalled that his father Nalla Parandamulu had also woven a saree which could be folded and tucked into a match box. Vijay followed in his footsteps to innovate the art of weaving. The weaver is hoping to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to show him his work.

