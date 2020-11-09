Anurag Sharma’s tenure extended by Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Sunday extended the tenure of former Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Sharma, IPS (Retd.), as Advisor to Government on Police, Law & Order and Crime Control for a period of three years with effect from November 12. The government also transferred two other IAS officers.

Sharma, a 1982 batch IPS officer, was appointed as the Advisor to Government in November 2017, subsequent to his superannuation. He served as DGP from November 13, 2015 to November 12, 2017. Prior to that, he had worked as Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the State government transferred and posted GHMC Additional Commissioner and 2015-batch IAS officer Rahul Raj as Collector and District Magistrate of Kumrambheem-Asifabad, replacing Sandeep Kumar Jha, IAS (2014).

Jayashankar Bhupalapally District Collector and District Magistrate Mohd Abdul Azeem, IAS (2004), was also transferred and Mulugu District Collector Krishna Aditya S, IAS (2014), was given full additional charge as Jayashankar Bhupalapally District Collector.