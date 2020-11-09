Courts can have physical sessions till Dec 31: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed all courts to conduct physical sessions till December 31 under the latest unlock guidelines. The High Court would, however, follow virtual as well as physical mode of hearing till December 31, while all other courts should commence physical sessions.

In fact, all courts barring those in Hyderabad are already having physical sessions. According to the fresh orders, civil and criminal courts in Hyderabad too would have physical sessions till December 31.

The High Court also asked the courts to speed up cases against MPs and MLAs. They should function in accordance with the guidelines issued by the High Court, said the order.