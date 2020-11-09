Kothawada weavers struggle to make both ends meet

u mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Weavers of Kothawada, located in Warangal city, who are famous for supplying bedsheets, cotton carpets (dhurries) and materials for government-run educational institutions, are currently struggling to earn their daily bread after the outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown severely affected their incomes.

Prior to the pandemic situation, the Kothawada weavers used to even export their handloom products to various parts of the country. However, they are are not receiving any orders from traders now, as a result of which many are reeling under severe financial crisis.

“Earlier, we used to supply products worth Rs 10 lakh per month to various traders and clients, including the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO). But now, stocks are piling up in our units as there are no takers,” the weavers lamented.

According to sources, around 2,500 families earn their livelihood from handloom in Kothawada. It is learnt that the situations of all these families are the same and they are now crying for attention from the State government. Speaking to Express, D Narasaiah, a weaver, said that the situation has been the same since mid-March, after which they have not been receiving any orders from the traders. He urged the State government to provide a helping hand to the distressed weavers who are struggling to survive.

‘State government aid only for Sircilla weavers?’

Meanwhile, Narasaiah went one step further and alleged that the TRS government is focusing on the welfare of only Sircilla weavers. “The government gives all sorts of orders, like Bhathukamma sarees, to only Sircilla weavers. With this, they get at least Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 each every month, while we are not getting even Rs 5,000,” a distressed Narasaiah said. He also alleged that the TSCO has not been showing any interest in buying the handloom products from Kothwada, as they prefer powerloom products more. “It is not possible for us to switch to powerloom now,” he added.

When Express spoke to Y Bhadraiah, the president of Dhanalakshmi Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society, he also mentioned that the export of handloom products from Kothawada has gone drastically down. “Though the TSCO authorities have promised to purchase products from us, it is not certain when they will make the purchase as most government institutions are still shut owing to the pandemic situation. Earlier, the governments used to hike the wages of weavers once every two years. But, after the formation of a separate State, the Kothawada weavers have not received any benefit yet. We request the government to take cognisance of this and provide a helping hand to the distressed weavers soon,” Bhadraiah added.