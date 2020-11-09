Rs 25 lakh plan to streamline water supply in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As a few parts of Karimnagar continue to reel from erratic water and power supply, officials have decided to set up a special electric system on the filter bed of Lower Manair Dam at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh.

After Diwali, the water supply will be regular, said Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao. Issues pertaining to power supply will be rectified within a week, he assured. Four months ago, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao had inaugurated the daily water scheme in Karimnagar. However, due to technical issues, water supply has been irregular.

“After taking inputs from various divisions, a technical team comprising engineering authorities has been pressed into service to streamline daily water supply. An electric system is being set up on the LMD filter bed to fix power issues. Two more generators are going to be installed here,” the Mayor said.He further said, “The water quality will be tested before supplying it to residents. The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar is also taking special measures to curb pipeline leakages.”