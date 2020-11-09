Three years of Nithya Annadanam at Nizamabad GGH

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The Nithya Annadanam programme at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad, launched by MLC K Kavitha with her own funds, turned three on Sunday. Members of Telangana Jagurthi celebrated the occasion at GGH.

GGH sees patients from across Nizamabad, Adilabad and even Maharashtra. Three years ago, when Kavitha visited the hospital, many patients and their attenders urged her to set up a canteen on the hospital premises. She then launched the Nithya Annadanam programme in November 2017. At least 750 people benefit from it every day.

After the programme’s success, it was launched in Bodhan and Armoor government hospitals as well.

ZP chairman D Vittal Rao, Nizamabad Mayor D Nithu Kiran, TSREDC chairman Saalim and several other leaders were present.