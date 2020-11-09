Tiryani mandal in Adilabad records 9.50C

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorology Department issued a forecast that the minimum temperatures will be 2 to 3 degree Celsius below normal in north and north-west districts of Telangana over the next three days. On Sunday, the lowest temperature was recorded at Tiryani mandal in Adilabad at 9.5 degree Celsius.

On Sunday, most parts of the State recorded minimum temperatures 1 to 3 degree Celsius below normal. Hyderabad recorded 17.8 degree Celsius, which is 0.8 degree Celsius below normal. Hanmakonda recorded the steepest fall, as it recorded 16.5 degree Celsius, which is 4.1 degree Celsius below normal. Ramagundam recorded 15.5 degree Celsius, 3.5 degree Celsius below normal.