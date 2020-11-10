STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attention travellers, Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam cruise to start from November 14

On the return journey, tourists will be taken to Hyderabad from Srisailam by bus.

Four crest gates of Nagarjunasagar project lifted and released water to downstream.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Very soon, tourists can once again enjoy the scenic beauty of Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam from the comfort of a cruise. In a bid to kickstart tourism, which was severely hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tourism department has announced to restart Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam road-cum-river cruise package tour from November 14. 

According to the Nagarjuna Sagar Boating Unit Manager Hari Babu, as part of the two-day package, tourists would be brought to Nagarjuna Sagar from Hyderabad in a bus, from where they will travel aboard a cruise to Srisailam. On the return journey, tourists will be taken to Hyderabad from Srisailam by bus.

The two-day package will be priced at `3,050 for adults and `2,450 for children. The tariff for just one-way of cruise travel, i.e., from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisaliam or vice versa, would be `1,000 per adult and `800 per child.Tourists can contact the Hyderabad information counter at the number 9848540371, or the Nagarjuna Sagar launch unit manager at 7997951023 for further details.

