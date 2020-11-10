Attention travellers, Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam cruise to start from November 14

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Very soon, tourists can once again enjoy the scenic beauty of Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam from the comfort of a cruise. In a bid to kickstart tourism, which was severely hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tourism department has announced to restart Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam road-cum-river cruise package tour from November 14.

According to the Nagarjuna Sagar Boating Unit Manager Hari Babu, as part of the two-day package, tourists would be brought to Nagarjuna Sagar from Hyderabad in a bus, from where they will travel aboard a cruise to Srisailam. On the return journey, tourists will be taken to Hyderabad from Srisailam by bus.

The two-day package will be priced at `3,050 for adults and `2,450 for children. The tariff for just one-way of cruise travel, i.e., from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisaliam or vice versa, would be `1,000 per adult and `800 per child.Tourists can contact the Hyderabad information counter at the number 9848540371, or the Nagarjuna Sagar launch unit manager at 7997951023 for further details.