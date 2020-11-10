STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleges electoral roll manipulation by TRS, MIM

Levelling serious allegations, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Monday, said that the TRS-led government has manipulated the GHMC electoral rolls.

Published: 10th November 2020 07:35 AM

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Levelling serious allegations, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Monday, said that the TRS-led government has manipulated the GHMC electoral rolls. The Hindu voters were either deleted or shifted from the divisions, where they are in majority, he alleged. Speaking at a press conference, the Karimnagar MP alleged that the TRS and AIMIM parties had analysed the Hyderabad and Secunderabad  Parliamentary elections and identified the strongholds of BJP and then deleted the voters.

Stating that Muslim voters’ percentage had been increased by 10 per cent in as many as 51 wards, he said, “In Goshamahal constituency, which is considered to be a Hindu vote bank, the tally was 51,355 in 2016, and it has been reduced to 38,883 voters by removing the Hindu voters. In Uppuguda, 9,000 Hindu voters have disappeared -- 5,000 voters were deleted, and remaining 4,000 have been shifted to other wards.”

“Five thousand votes are crucial to win a division. In as many as 63 wards, they have ensured a majority of 5,000 votes by reducing Hindu voters and increasing Muslim voters,” BJP State president said.Criticising the State Election Commission, Sanjay said, democracy would become a farce if the people lose trust in SEC.  He said that BJP would stage protests from Wednesday against the irregularities in  the electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee chairman, Marri Shashidhar Reddy pointed out the discrepancies in the recently published division -wise draft voters lists on November 7. The voters of one community have been deliberately included in the localities of other communities, he said.

