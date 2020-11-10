Telangana: Car crashes into stationary lorry, 4 killed

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL/MAHBUBNAGAR : A car headed for Nizamabad crashed into a tipper parked on the roadside at Venkatapur, killing four of a family, including a four-month-old boy, on Sunday night. The family from Mallapur were returning to Nizamabad after dropping their Dubai-bound kin off at Jagtial. As they reached Venkatapur, one of the tyres of the car got punctured, and it rammed the lorry. The deceased are Latha, 30, Ramadevi, 29, four-month-old Charan and two-year-old Sruti. In another incident, two persons lost their lives as their Omni hit a parked lorry at Moosapeta The victimsare K Khan and Sohail.