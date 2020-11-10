Jammu & Kashmir firing: Telangana government announces Rs 50 lakh aid for kin of martyr R Mahesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government announced Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to the family of Army soldier R Mahesh. Mahesh belongs to Nizamabad district. He was killed at Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Tuesday morning that besides Rs 50 lakh financial aid, one member of the Mahesh family would be given government job. House site would also be allotted by the State government to the family, Rao announced.