Telangana bypoll: Dubbaka showdown on Tuesday, tight security at place

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : The curtains will finally fall on the Dubbaka bypoll on Tuesday.

As the constituency gears up for counting, revenue and police officials underwent training for the same at Indore Engineering College in Siddipet, under the supervision of District Election Officer and Collector Bharathi Hollikeri.

All the election staff have been asked to reach counting centres by 05.00 am on Tuesday morning. They are expected to count a total of 1,64,186 votes in 23 rounds over 14 tables.

The polling day saw around 82.61 per cent voter turnout. Of the voters, 82,563 were women and 81,623 were men.

DEO Hollikeri said that postal ballots would be counted first at 8 am, and that every counting centre would have have one Micro Observer Counting Staff per table.

The collector added that returning officers (RO) and assistant returning officers (ARO) would monitor the counting.

“Strict security arrangements have been made at the counting centres in the light of recent clashes,” the Collector added.

Security to be tightened

Strict security arrangements have been made at the counting centres in the light of recent clashes. As many as 357 police personnel are being posted at counting centres, supervised by Commissioner of Police Joel Davis.

The Commissioner said that six ACPs, 18 CIs, 16 SIs, 50 ASIs, 229 Constables and Head Constables would be on counting duty.

“Traffic restrictions will be enforced in the town during the counting,” he added