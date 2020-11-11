STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,267 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in TS

Telangana recorded 1,267 cases of Covid-19 on Monday from the 42,490 tests that were conducted on the day.

Published: 11th November 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 08:48 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ VIJAYAWADA/ CHENNAIA: Telangana recorded 1,267 cases of Covid-19 on Monday from the 42,490 tests that were conducted on the day. The highest caseload was reported from GHMC limits with 201 cases, followed by Medchal and Rangareddy with 109 and 105 cases. The State’s tally is now at 2,52,455, of which 18,581 are active cases. Over 15,794 people are in home isolation, and the total recoveries have reached 2,32,489. The virus also claimed four lives on the day, taking the toll to 1,385.

7 dists report less than 100 cases in AP

As seven districts reported less than 100 new cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh saw its aggregate grow by less than 2,000. Recoveries, however, continued to be on the higher side bringing the active cases under 21,000.

25 new deaths take toll to 11,387 in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 2,146 new cases and 25 deaths, taking the tally to 7,48,225 and toll to 11,387 on Tuesday. Chennai alone reported over 577 cases. The State tested 72,257 samples and 71,511 people on the day.

