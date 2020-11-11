Diwali reaches the lotus fort four days in advance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Diwali came four days in advance to the lotus fort after the BJP contestant wrested the seat from TRS in a neck-and-neck race. Soon after the bypoll result was announced on Tuesday evening, the party workers at the BJP State headquarters broke into celebration. The overwhelmed BJP cadre burst crackers and distributed sweets. The mood at the party office was watchful till the final round of counting. Once they became confident that the party candidate will surely win the election, BJP supporters started reaching the saffron headquarters in large numbers to celebrate the victory.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called BJP president Bandi Sanjay to congratulate him on the victory. While celebrating the moment with his cadre, Bandi mentioned that he dedicated the victory to Srinivas who recently sacrificed his life for the party. Expressing pleasure, BJP senior leader Ram Madhav said in a tweet: “Great showing by BJP in Telangana. Dubbaka won by Raghunandan Rao despite most undemocratic behaviour by ruling TRS. BJP emerges as a lone alternative to TRS family raj.”