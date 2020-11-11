Draft for poll booths to be ready by 12th

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has issued a schedule for preparation and publication of polling stations of all GHMC wards based on the electoral rolls of the wards to be published on November 13 with reference to January 1, 2020 as the qualifying date.

As per the schedule, the date for preparation of draft list of polling stations by the Returning Officers is November 12 while the date of publication of draft list is November 13. The deadline for receipt of claims, objections, and suggestions is 5 pm on November 17.

The Returning Officers and GHMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner concerned will hold a meeting with the representatives of political parties on November 16.

Disposal of claims and objections and suggestions, will be on November 18.