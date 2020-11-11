STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Eyes on GHMC polls, heart set on Assembly-2023

The victory of the BJP is significant, as it has bagged an Assembly seat in north-Telangana, which was once known for its strong base in the Statehood movement.

Published: 11th November 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC elections
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: HAVING won the Dubbaka bypoll, the BJP would now take a more aggressive stance in the State with an eye not only on the forthcoming Corporation elections, but also the 2023 Assembly polls.A confident BJP president Bandi Sanjay averred: “We have laid the foundation for our future victories in Dubbaka. We will hoist the saffron flag atop Golconda Fort in 2023.” The immediate targets of the BJP leaders are winning the GHMC polls and retaining the Hyderabad MLC seat. The party would also focus on Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporations. In the long run, it would strive to emerge victorious in the Assembly elections in 2023. 

By winning the Dubbaka seat, the BJP has sent a strong message to the voters, that it has emerged as an alternative to the ruling TRS party. Its objective was to eliminate the Congress and win more Lok Sabha seats in the next polls. 

The saffron party was able to snatch the vote banks of both the TRS and the Congress in Dubbaka. The BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao had only gotten 22,595 votes in the 2018 general elections, which had pushed him to the third place. Now, the same leader has bagged 63,352 votes, an improvement from 9.82 per cent to 38.47 per cent votes. In 2014, he had received just 15,131 votes — a mere 9.82 per cent of the total votes polled.

Interestingly, this is the first ever victory for the party in Telangana after an aggressive Bandi Sanjay took the reins of the State BJP from K Laxman. Further, the BJP has also dropped leaders with RSS background from its national executive and has made former Minister DK Aruna, a leader from strong Reddy community, as its vice-president. These measures have helped the lotus bloom in the State.

The victory of the BJP is significant, as it has bagged an Assembly seat in north-Telangana, which was once known for its strong base in the Statehood movement. It appears that the Telangana sentiment attached to the TRS has faded out this bypoll.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubbaka bypoll GHMC polls
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp