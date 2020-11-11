It’s Raghunandan Rao’s victory, not BJP’s: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the Dubbaka byelection result, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Ponnam Prabhakar said on Tuesday that it was M Raghunandan Rao’s victory and not the BJP’s. He mentioned that a sympathy factor worked in favour of Raghunandan Rao, who had previously lost the Assembly constituency thrice.

Requesting Congress workers not to be disheartened by the result, he said: “Congress has witnessed defeats worse than this, and has still managed to stand strong on all the occasions. Under these circumstances, the party cadre should work harder to win the 2023 Assembly polls.”

Claiming that the TRS and BJP have changed voting patterns by diverting people’s attention while levelling allegations against each other, Ponnam said that the State and Central governments have reached their respective peaks in abuse of power this election.

Congratulating Dubbaka byelection winner Raghunandan Rao, AICC spokesperson Dr D Sravan said that though the result was not as they had expected, it is the beginning of the end of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s evil rule. Stating that the TRS transferred its vote share to the BJP, Sravan claimed that the saffron party destroyed the prospects of Congress by telecasting a fake video in a pro-BJP TV channel.

“The Dubbaka result is a tight slap to the TRS supremo who tried to win the byelection with the money earned through corrupt practices,” Sravan added.