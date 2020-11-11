STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

It’s Raghunandan Rao’s victory, not BJP’s: Congress

Stating that the TRS transferred its vote share to the BJP, Sravan claimed that the saffron party destroyed the prospects of Congress by telecasting a fake video in a pro-BJP TV channel.

Published: 11th November 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the Dubbaka byelection result, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Ponnam Prabhakar said on Tuesday that it was M Raghunandan Rao’s victory and not the BJP’s. He mentioned that a sympathy factor worked in favour of Raghunandan Rao, who had previously lost the Assembly constituency thrice.

Requesting Congress workers not to be disheartened by the result, he said: “Congress has witnessed defeats worse than this, and has still managed to stand strong on all the occasions. Under these circumstances, the party cadre should work harder to win the 2023 Assembly polls.” 

Claiming that the TRS and BJP have changed voting patterns by diverting people’s attention while levelling allegations against each other, Ponnam said that the State and Central governments have reached their respective peaks in abuse of power this election.

Congratulating Dubbaka byelection winner Raghunandan Rao, AICC spokesperson Dr D Sravan said that though the result was not as they had expected, it is the beginning of the end of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s evil rule. Stating that the TRS transferred its vote share to the BJP, Sravan claimed that the saffron party destroyed the prospects of Congress by telecasting a fake video in a pro-BJP TV channel.

“The Dubbaka result is a tight slap to the TRS supremo who tried to win the byelection with the money earned through corrupt practices,” Sravan added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubbaka byelection Ponnam Prabhakar
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp