Rs 50 lakh, job and housing site for martyr’s family

Elected local representatives of Komanpally demanded that the government honour Maheshwar’s sacrifice by erecting his statue in the village.

Published: 11th November 2020 09:41 AM

MLC K Kavitha lays wreath on Ryada Maheshwar’s coffin and pays tribute to the departed soul at Begumpet, in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Rs 50 lakh financial assistance for the bereaved family of the martyred Army Sepoy Ryada Maheshwar from Nizamabad, who was killed in the encounter with terrorists at Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The CM also announced that one eligible member of Maheshwar’s family would be given a government job and also promised a housing site for the martyr’s family. The body of the martyred soldier reached Hyderabad on Tuesday night at the Begumpet airport and was received with military honours. In Hyderabad, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, MLC K Kavitha, and, Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy laid wreaths on the soldier’s coffin and paid tributes. Following this, the body was taken to Komanpally, the native village of Maheshwar, where his funeral will be held along with full State honours.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, on Tuesday, tweeted a video of the tribute paid by the officials of Armed Forces to the Indian Army soldiers martyred in Machil encounter - Capt Ashutosh Kumar from Bihar, Havildar Ch Praveen Kumar of AP, and Sepoy Ryada Maheshwar, who belonged to the Madras Regiment.

Elected local representatives of Komanpally demanded that the government honour Maheshwar’s sacrifice by erecting his statue in the village. Since the news of Maheshwar’s martyrdom reached Komanpally, his parents started getting calls from youth who have migrated to Gulf countries, enquiring about his act of bravery.

Comments

