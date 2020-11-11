SCCL worker, wife held for cheating public

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Mancherial police arrested five persons for running an illegal chit fund scheme in the district. According to Jaipur ACP G Narender, the main accused is a Singerani Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) worker, Muthayala Sudhakar, the others four arrested include his wife Sulochana, and his acquaintances- Saimadhan, Prudhivaraj, and Akhil. The couple has been living in Naspur town from last ten years and have collected Rs 3 crore through chit fund business.

They were planning to use the money buy a five-storeyed building at Serilingamapally in Hyderabad. They had a signed an agreement for Rs 6 crore and had handed over Rs 2.50 cr for the building. Apart from this, they had bought two plots in mulkala village in Hazipur mandal. Naspur police arrested them based on a complaint and have also booked case against them.