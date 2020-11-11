Third time’s a charm 

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao, 52, started his career as a journalist, reporting for a Telugu daily. Hailing from Medak district, Raghunandan is perceived as a simple and affable politician, who doesn’t work too hard on building a particular image.

After finishing his B.Sc in Siddipet, he did his LLB at Osmania University. He was an advocate in the High Court and also a member of the HC Bar Association. A sought-after advocate, Raghunandan also fought a case for AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and helped him secure bail.

When in the TRS, which he joined in 2001, Raghunandan was a politburo member and also served as the Medak district president. In May, 2013 he was suspended from TRS because he allegedly met TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. Raghunandan denied the charge but his days in the TRS were over.

He then joined the saffron fold and contested twice from the Dubbaka seat, once in 2014 and then again in 2019 and lost both times. The third time round proved lucky and the advocate-turned-politician stumped the pink party by defeating late MLA Solipeta Ramalingareddy’s widow Solipeta Sujatha.