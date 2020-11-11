STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This is the beginning of pink party’s end: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP chief calls bypoll result people’s response to KCR’s corrupt rule.

Published: 11th November 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president Bandi Sanjay, along with cadre, celebrates the party’s victory, at BJP State headquarters in Hyderabad | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the people of Dubbaka, by choosing the saffron party candidate, have rejected Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s “corrupt, selfish, dictatorial, autocratic, and arrogant” rule. “The Chief Minister had asked where the BJP was. We are now just one kilometre away from Gajwel and Siddipet, and three kilometres from Sircilla,” Bandi said.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP State office after the bypoll victory, along with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy, the Karimnagar MP said, “Our victory marks the beginning of TRS’ end. But the BJP will not rest until we hoist the saffron flag atop Golconda Fort. Telangana people want Rama Rajya in the State, and they believe that it is possible only with the BJP in power. People are rejecting pink (TRS) and green (AIMIM) parties, as they carry the legacies of Aurangzeb, Akbar, Babar and Osama Bin Laden.”

“Though the TRS tried to polarise voters in the name of caste and welfare schemes, the wise and committed Dubbaka people have taught a lesson to the arrogant TRS Ministers and leaders,” Bandi said. Taking a dig at the TRS supremo, he said, “KCR has not organised a single public meeting in Dubbaka, fearing that people would send him away.”

Criticising the TRS government, Kishan Reddy said, “While Bihar saw a free and fair election, the bypoll in Dubbaka was far from it. I have never witnessed such an unprecedented abuse of power in any election in my entire career,” he said. “The behaviour of the government and its machinery against the BJP was unprecedented. They harassed Ragunandhan’s kin. The cops obstructed BJP leaders, who were on their way for campaigning, in the name of vehicle checking,” Kishan added. Thanking the cadre, he said, “On Monday, the cops took custody of BJP workers and sent them to jail. They are celebrating our victory in jail.” 

Kishan lauds leaders
Speaking to the media, MoS Kishan Reddy congratulated the top BJP leaders for their performance in Bihar and the byelections in Dubbaka, UP, MP, Manipur, Gujarat and Karnataka

