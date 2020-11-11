STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS leadership will introspect defeat, says KT Rama Rao

Party second-in-command says the Dubbaka result was not as they expected

Published: 11th November 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao arrives at TRS Bhavan to address the media after the Dubbaka bypoll results on Tuesday| VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao has said that the party leadership would review the Dubbaka Assembly bypoll result and analyse the reasons behind the pink party’s defeat. The party second-in-command mentioned that the byelection result was not as they had expected. 

While addressing the media here on Tuesday, Rama Rao urged TRS leaders and cadre to be alert in future. Mentioning that the pink party neither celebrates its victories too much, nor does it get discouraged by defeat, Rama Rao pointed out that success and failure are common in politics. 

He also recalled how the TRS had not, until now, lost even a single election in Telangana since the State formation in 2014. The Minister, however, asked the party cadre to take the Dubbaka outcome as a warning and urged them to be alert in the future. 

In the meantime, Rama Rao thanked the more than 62,000 voters who supported the pink party and its candidate Solipeta Sujatha in the bypoll. After analysing the result within the party, we would prepare plans for the future, he said and added that the government would continue all the schemes being implemented in the State for the people.

