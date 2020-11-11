‘TRS smear campaign, a flop show’

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: After sealing his victory in Dubbaka, victorious BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao stated that he would not be deterred by cases filed against him by the ruling TRS. “Despite several attempts by the TRS government to besmirch my reputation, in the end, the people of Dubaka turned to the BJP,” he said. Receiving a certificate from the Returning Officer Chennaiah after he was declared the winner, Raghunandan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all party activists and leaders from the village to national level. He promised to work relentlessly for the betterment of Dubbaka citizens.

“The Dubbaka poll verdict is a resounding message from the people that they are fed up with the anarchic rule of the TRS government. This verdict should now travel all the way to the Pragathi Bhavan and the TRS must be defeated in the next Assembly elections,” said the newly-elected Dubbaka MLA. “I quit the legal profession to join the Telangana statehood movement. I have been harassed incessantly through false cases but I will not stop fighting for the people of Telangana.” he said. The fact that the result was delivered in the CM’s home ground was an important point to note, said Raghunandan.