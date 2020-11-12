STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Blow for Telangana government as HC halts 6.74 lakh unregistered sale transactions

However, the court permitted it to process about 2.26 lakh applications received between October 10 and 29, and to call an inquiry into these.

Published: 12th November 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a setback to the Telangana government, the High Court on Wednesday directed it not to process applications received after October 29 for the regularisation of unregistered sale transactions (Sada Bainama) as the new Revenue Act came into force on the said date.

The government had received about 6.74 lakh such applications after October 29. A division bench of the HC, however, permitted it to process applications (about 2.26 lakh) received between October 10 and 29, and to call an inquiry into these.

The bench made it clear that the decision taken on such applications are subject to the outcome of a PIL which challenged the GO 112 issued on October 12 for regularising Sada Bainamas under the Telangana Rights in Law and Pattadar Passbook Act, 1971.

The Act has now been repealed. Comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, the bench passed this interim order in the PIL filed by Shinde Devidas, a farmer from Nirmal district, who sought to set aside the impugned GO 112.

The petitioner’s counsel, C Naresh Reddy, had earlier submitted that Rule 22 (2) of the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Rules, 1989 and Section 5(A) of the Act, 1971 deals with regularisation/ validation of unregistered transactions, i.e., sale of agricultural land parcels through Sada Bainamas (agreements made on white papers

HC tells TS to comply with law

The Telangana government had notified the new Act - Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 2020 - on October 29 this year, which came into force. Later, the impugned GO was issued under the repealed Act for the regularisation of unregistered sale transactions made before June 2, 2014 and the government had received applications for this purpose, Naresh Reddy pointed out.

Replying to a query from the bench, State Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that the government had received 2,26,693 applications for regularisation between October 10 and 29, and another 6,74,201 from October 29 to November 10, after the deadline to submit applications was extended. He urged the court to grant two weeks for filing a counter affidavit in the case.

The bench questioned the State as to how it would regularise the subject lands based on the repealed Act. “Whatever the policy implemented by the State, it should comply with the law,” it noted. The bench posted the matter to November 19 for further hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sada Bainamas Unregistered sale transactions Telangana government Telangana High Court
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp